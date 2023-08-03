Airbnb Q2 Earnings Highlights: Revenue Beat, EPS Beat, Q3 Guidance And More

Online home rental company Airbnb Inc ABNB reported second-quarter financial results after the market close Thursday. Here are the key highlights.

What Happened: Airbnb reported second-quarter revenue of $2.5 billion, which was up 18% year-over-year. The revenue total beat a Street consensus estimate of $2.2 billion, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

The company reported earnings per share of 98 cents, which beat a Street consensus estimate of 71 cents per share.

Gross booking value in the second quarter was $19.1 billion, which was up 13% year-over-year. The company saw 115.1 million nights and experiences booked in the second quarter, which was up 11% year-over-year.

The company said guests are traveling farther, with cross-border nights booked up 16% year-over-year. Guests are also staying longer during their bookings, with nights booked from long-term stays (28 nights or longer) representing 18% of total gross nights booked in the second quarter.

What’s Next: The company is guiding for third-quarter revenue to come in a range of $3.3 billion to $3.4 billion, which would be up 14% to 18% year-over-year, respectively. The estimate from analysts is $3.22 billion, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

The company said it expects nights and experiences booked to increase “modest” on a year-over-year basis in the third quarter.

Airbnb said revenue growth will likely outpace growth of nights and experiences in the third quarter.

ABNB Price Action: Airbnb shares are down 2% to $138.24 in after-hours trading versus a 52-week trading range of $81.92 to $154.95.

Photo courtesy of Airbnb.