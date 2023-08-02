Yum! Brands Likely To Post Higher Q2 Earnings; Here's A Look At Recent Price Target Changes By The Most Accurate Analysts

Yum! Brands, Inc. YUM is expected to report its second quarter financial results, before the opening bell on Aug. 2, 2023.

Analysts expect the company to post quarterly earnings at $1.24 per share, up from a year-ago earnings of $1.05 per share. The company’s revenue might come in at $1.75 billion.

Yum! Brands shares fell 1% to close at $136.36 on Tuesday.

Let's have a look at how Benzinga's most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

