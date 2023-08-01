Uber Likely To Post Narrower Q2 Loss; Here's A Look At Recent Price Target Changes By The Most Accurate Analysts

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
August 1, 2023 3:41 AM | 1 min read

Uber Technologies, Inc. UBER is expected to report its second quarter financial results, before the opening bell on Aug. 1, 2023.

Analysts expect the company to post a quarterly loss at 1 cent per share, compared to a year-ago loss of $1.33 per share. The company’s revenue might come in at $8.46 billion.

Uber shares rose 2.7% to close at $49.46 on Monday.

Let’s have a look at how Benzinga’s most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

 

