Uber Likely To Post Narrower Q2 Loss; Here's A Look At Recent Price Target Changes By The Most Accurate Analysts

Uber Technologies, Inc. UBER is expected to report its second quarter financial results, before the opening bell on Aug. 1, 2023.

Analysts expect the company to post a quarterly loss at 1 cent per share, compared to a year-ago loss of $1.33 per share. The company’s revenue might come in at $8.46 billion.

Uber shares rose 2.7% to close at $49.46 on Monday.

Benzinga readers can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page. Readers can sort by stock ticker, company name, analyst firm, rating change or other variables.

Let’s have a look at how Benzinga’s most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

Read This Next: Check Out 3 Materials Stocks With Over 3% Dividend Yields From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts