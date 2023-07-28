Colgate-Palmolive Likely To Post Higher Q2 Earnings; Here's A Look At Recent Price Target Changes By The Most Accurate Analysts

Colgate-Palmolive Company CL is expected to report its second-quarter financial results, before the opening bell on July 28, 2023.

Analysts expect the company to post quarterly earnings at 75 cents per share, up from year-ago earnings of 72 cents per share. The company’s revenue might come in at $4.69 billion.

Colgate-Palmolive shares fell 1.1% to close at $77.11 on Thursday.

