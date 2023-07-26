Alaska Air Analysts Cut Their Forecasts After Q2 Results

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
July 26, 2023 8:18 AM | 1 min read

Alaska Air Group, Inc ALK reported better-than-expected earnings and sales results for its second quarter.

Alaska Air reported second-quarter FY23 operating revenue growth of 7% year-over-year to $2.84 billion, beating the consensus of $2.77 billion. Adjusted EPS was $3.00 compared to $2.19 in 2Q22, beating the consensus of $2.70.

The company said it sees 0%-3% topline growth in the third quarter.

Alaska Air shares fell 9.7% to close at $48.18 on Tuesday.

  • Goldman Sachs cut the price target on Alaska Air from $63 to $61. Goldman Sachs analyst Catherine O'Brien maintained a Buy rating.
  • Barclays slashed the price target on Alaska Air from $66 to $62. Barclays analyst Brandon Oglenski maintained an Overweight rating.

 

Check This Out: Coca-Cola, Microsoft And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Wednesday

Earnings

Analyst Ratings

Options

Dividends

IPOs

Click to see more Earnings updates

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: EarningsNewsPrice TargetPre-Market OutlookMarketsAnalyst RatingsTrading IdeasPT Changes
View More Top Stories

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2023 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved