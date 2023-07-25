Microsoft Likely To Report Higher Quarterly Earnings; Here's A Look At Recent Price Target Changes By The Most Accurate Analysts

Microsoft Corporation MSFT is expected to report its June quarter financial results, after the closing bell on July 25, 2023.

Analysts expect the company to post quarterly earnings at $2.55 per share, up from year-ago earnings of $2.23 per share. The company’s revenue might come in at $55.47 billion.

Microsoft shares rose 0.4% to close at $345.11 on Monday.

Stifel analyst Brad Reback maintained a Buy rating and raised the price target from $320 to $380 on July 20, 2023. This analyst sees around 10% upside in the company’s stock and has an accuracy rate of 70%.

Guggenheim analyst John Difucci reiterated a Sell rating with a price target of $232 on July 20, 2023. This analyst sees around 33% downside in the company's stock and has an accuracy rate of 71%.

B of A Securities analyst Brad Sills maintained a Buy rating and raised the price target from $340 to $405 on July 19, 2023. This analyst sees around 17% upside in the company's stock and has an accuracy rate of 78%.

Piper Sandler analyst Brent Bracelin reiterated an Overweight rating with a price target of $400 on July 19, 2023. This analyst sees around 16% upside in the company's stock and has an accuracy rate of 74%.

Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives reiterated an Outperform rating with a price target of $375 on July 12, 2023. This analyst sees around 9% upside in the company's stock and has an accuracy rate of 73%.

