Philip Morris Likely To Report Higher Q2 Earnings; Here's A Look At Recent Price Target Changes By The Most Accurate Analysts

Philip Morris International Inc. PM is expected to report its second-quarter financial results, before the opening bell on July 20, 2023.

Analysts expect the company to post quarterly earnings at $1.47 per share, up from year-ago earnings of $1.32 per share. The company’s revenue might come in at $8.65 billion.

Philip Morris shares rose 0.4% to close at $98.77 on Wednesday and lost 0.1% in the after-hours trading session.

Morgan Stanley analyst Pamela Kaufman reiterated an Overweight rating with a price target of $118 on June 27, 2023. This analyst sees around 19% upside in the company’s stock and has an accuracy rate of 65%.

Stifel analyst Matthew Smith reinstated a Buy rating with a price target of $114 on April 14, 2023. This analyst sees around 15% upside in the company's stock and has an accuracy rate of 69%.

Goldman Sachs analyst Bonnie Herzog upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy and raised the price target from $95 to $120 on Jan. 25, 2023. This analyst sees around 21% upside in the company's stock and has an accuracy rate of 73%.

Argus Research analyst David Coleman upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy with a price target of $110 on Nov. 15, 2022. This analyst sees around 11% upside in the company's stock and has an accuracy rate of 68%.

Stifel analyst Christopher Growe maintained a Buy rating and cut the price target from $115 to $105 on Oct. 14, 2022. This analyst sees around 6% upside in the company's stock and has an accuracy rate of 71%.

