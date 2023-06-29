Nano Dimension Stock Shoots Higher After Q1 Earnings: By The Numbers

Nano Dimension Ltd. NNDM reported Q1 revenues of $14.97 million, up 43.5% year-on-year. EPS of $0.09 was significantly higher than the year-ago EPS loss of ($0.13).

The increase is attributed to increased sales of the Company's product lines.

"We delivered significant revenue growth in the first quarter of 2023, with the third record-setting quarter in a row, defined by exceptional performance and steady quarterly organic growth since July 2022," said CEO Yoav Stern.

Adjusted gross profit jumped 68.5% to $7.05 million. Operating loss in the quarter under review totaled $31.20 million, narrower than the operating loss of $32.92 million in the year-ago period.

Net income for Q1 was $22.22 million, compared to a net loss of $33.09 million a year ago.

Nano Dimension exited the quarter with cash and equivalents worth $788.14 million.

"We intend to accelerate our M&A strategy by carefully investing in assets that will create return on investment and value expansion for our shareholders, contrary to unprofitability which is still a common denominator for many players in the AM industry," Stern added.

Price Action: NNDM shares are trading higher by 12.40% to $2.71 on the last check Thursday.