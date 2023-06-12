Oracle, ECARX And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Monday

- Wall Street expects Oracle Corporation ORCL to report quarterly earnings at $1.58 per share on revenue of $13.73 billion after the closing bell. Oracle shares gained 0.1% to $110.00 in after-hours trading.
- U.S. Global Investors, Inc. GROW reported Q2 earnings of 6 cents per share, down from 24 cents in the year-ago period. The company’s sales declined to $3.73 million from $6.57 million. US Global Investors shares gained 1.8% to $2.84 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect Tarena International, Inc. TEDU to post a quarterly loss at $1.93 per share on revenue of $52.89 million after the closing bell. Tarena International shares fell 0.6% to $3.50 in after-hours trading.
- Aptorum Group Limited APM announced voluntary delisting from Euronext Paris. Aptorum shares 0.3% to $3.00 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect ECARX Holdings Inc. ECX to post a quarterly loss at 14 cents per share on revenue of $111.58 million before the opening bell. ECARX shares fell 0.1% to $7.95 in after-hours trading.
