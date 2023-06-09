$1000 Invested In HDFC Bank 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
June 9, 2023 12:00 PM | 1 min read

HDFC Bank HDB has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 3.12% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 13.23%. Currently, HDFC Bank has a market capitalization of $121.19 billion.

Buying $1000 In HDB: If an investor had bought $1000 of HDB stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $3,525.75 today based on a price of $65.05 for HDB at the time of writing.

HDFC Bank's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

