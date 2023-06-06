Orion Energy Sys: Q4 Earnings Insights

Orion Energy Sys OESX reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, June 6, 2023 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Orion Energy Sys missed estimated earnings by 166.67%, reporting an EPS of $-0.16 versus an estimate of $-0.06.
Revenue was down $429 thousand from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.07 which was followed by a 0.27% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Orion Energy Sys's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2023
|Q2 2023
|Q1 2023
|Q4 2022
|EPS Estimate
|-0.07
|-0.07
|-0.02
|0
|EPS Actual
|-0.14
|-0.08
|-0.09
|-0.04
|Revenue Estimate
|19.83M
|19.10M
|24.80M
|26.31M
|Revenue Actual
|20.29M
|17.56M
|17.91M
|22.06M
To track all earnings releases for Orion Energy Sys visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Earnings
Analyst Ratings
Options
Dividends
IPOs
© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.