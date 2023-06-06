Orion Energy Sys: Q4 Earnings Insights

Orion Energy Sys OESX reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, June 6, 2023 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Orion Energy Sys missed estimated earnings by 166.67%, reporting an EPS of $-0.16 versus an estimate of $-0.06.

Revenue was down $429 thousand from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.07 which was followed by a 0.27% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Orion Energy Sys's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2023 Q2 2023 Q1 2023 Q4 2022 EPS Estimate -0.07 -0.07 -0.02 0 EPS Actual -0.14 -0.08 -0.09 -0.04 Revenue Estimate 19.83M 19.10M 24.80M 26.31M Revenue Actual 20.29M 17.56M 17.91M 22.06M

To track all earnings releases for Orion Energy Sys visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.