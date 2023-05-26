$100 Invested In Roper Techs 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Roper Techs ROP has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 6.18% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 13.85%. Currently, Roper Techs has a market capitalization of $47.93 billion.

Buying $100 In ROP: If an investor had bought $100 of ROP stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $691.59 today based on a price of $449.68 for ROP at the time of writing.

Roper Techs's Performance Over Last 15 Years

