$1000 Invested In Home Depot 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Home Depot HD has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 4.18% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 13.8%. Currently, Home Depot has a market capitalization of $291.06 billion.

Buying $1000 In HD: If an investor had bought $1000 of HD stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $3,626.97 today based on a price of $289.50 for HD at the time of writing.

Home Depot's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.