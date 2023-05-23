Investor Optimism Improves On Hopes Of Debt Ceiling Resolution

The CNN Money Fear and Greed index showed further improvement in overall sentiment among U.S. investors on Monday.

U.S. stocks closed mixed on Monday after the S&P 500, last week, recorded its best weekly performance since March.

Investors are awaiting data on first-quarter GDP and the personal consumption expenditures gauge, due this week. The release of recent Fed minutes, due on Wednesday, will also remain in focus.

The Dow Jones closed lower by around 140 points to 33,286.58 on Monday. The S&P 500 rose 0.02% at 4,192.63, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 0.50% to settle at 12,720.78 during the session.

Investors are awaiting earnings results from Lowe's Companies, Inc. LOW, AutoZone, Inc. AZO and Intuit Inc. INTU today.

At a current reading of 70.0, the index remained in the "Greed" zone, versus a previous reading of 67.0

What is CNN Business Fear & Greed Index?

The Fear & Greed Index is a measure of the current market sentiment. It is based on the premise that higher fear exerts pressure on stock prices, while higher greed has the opposite effect. The index is calculated based on seven equal-weighted indicators. The index ranges from 0 to 100, where 0 represents maximum fear and 100 signals maximum greediness.

Read Next: Meta Platforms, JPMorgan And 2 Other Stocks Insiders Are Selling