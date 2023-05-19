If You Invested $100 In This Stock 20 Years Ago, You Would Have $1,300 Today

Cintas CTAS has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 5.9% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 13.58%. Currently, Cintas has a market capitalization of $47.86 billion.

Buying $100 In CTAS: If an investor had bought $100 of CTAS stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $1,275.60 today based on a price of $470.57 for CTAS at the time of writing.

Cintas's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.