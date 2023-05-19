Deere, Foot Locker And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Friday

- Wall Street expects Deere & Company DE to post quarterly earnings at $8.59 per share on revenue of $14.83 billion before the opening bell. Deere shares rose 1% to $374.21 in after-hours trading.
- Applied Materials, Inc. AMAT reported better-than-expected earnings and sales results for its second quarter. The company also said it sees Q3 adjusted earnings of $1.56 to $1.92 per share. Applied Materials shares fell 1.4% to $128.11 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts are expecting Foot Locker, Inc. FL to have earned 81 cents per share on revenue of $1.99 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Foot Locker shares fell 0.6% to $41.27 in after-hours trading.
- Farfetch Ltd FTCH reported better-than-expected results for its first quarter. The company said it expects an FY23 Group GMV of approximately $4.9 billion. Farfetch shares jumped 18% to $5.12 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect Catalent, Inc. CTLT to post quarterly earnings at 33 cents per share on revenue of $1.02 billion before the opening bell. Catalent shares rose 1.1% to $32.49 in after-hours trading.
