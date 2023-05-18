Monro Stock Plummets After Q4 Earnings: The Details

- Monro, Inc. MNRO shares slid Thursday after reporting lackluster results in the fourth quarter of FY23.
- The company registered a sales decline of 5.2% year-on-year in Q4 to $310.84 million, missing the consensus of $313.75 million.
- Adjusted EPS of $0.08 missed the analyst consensus of $0.31.
- The sales decline was due to the Company's Wholesale tire and distribution assets divestiture in the first quarter of fiscal 2023.
- Comparable store sales increased by 4.5% versus last year. Sales from new stores increased by $2 million, primarily from recent acquisitions.
- The gross profit inched lower by 0.8% Y/Y to $103.80 million. The margin jumped 150 basis points to 33.4%.
- The company held $5 million in cash and equivalents as of March 31, 2023.
- "We will continue to drive our business toward consistently delivering mid-single-digit comparable sales growth with a commitment to a balanced approach between tire and service categories that will allow us to leverage our cost structure to deliver enhanced profitability," said Mike Broderick, President and Chief Executive Officer.
- The company expects to restore its gross margins to pre-COVID levels with double-digit operating margins over the longer term.
- Dividend: The company has approved a cash dividend for the first quarter of fiscal year 2024 of $0.28 per share. The cash dividend is payable on June 19, 2023.
- Outlook: For 1Q24, revenues are expected to be $330 million to $335, versus the consensus of $341.40 million.
- The company sees EPS of $0.36 to $0.42 versus the $0.40 consensus.
- The gross margin rate is forecasted in the range of 35.8% to 36.2%
- Price Action: MNRO shares are trading lower by 11.10% at $43.52 on the last check Thursday.
