Recap: Monro Q4 Earnings

Monro MNRO reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, May 18, 2023 at 07:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Monro missed estimated earnings by 74.19%, reporting an EPS of $0.08 versus an estimate of $0.31.

Revenue was down $17.19 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0 which was followed by a 0.68% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Monro's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2023 Q2 2023 Q1 2023 Q4 2022 EPS Estimate 0.43 0.45 0.32 0.46 EPS Actual 0.43 0.43 0.42 0.20 Revenue Estimate 330.88M 345.58M 343.51M 324.66M Revenue Actual 335.19M 329.82M 349.54M 328.03M

