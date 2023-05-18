Recap: Monro Q4 Earnings

Monro MNRO reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, May 18, 2023 at 07:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Monro missed estimated earnings by 74.19%, reporting an EPS of $0.08 versus an estimate of $0.31.
Revenue was down $17.19 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0 which was followed by a 0.68% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Monro's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2023
|Q2 2023
|Q1 2023
|Q4 2022
|EPS Estimate
|0.43
|0.45
|0.32
|0.46
|EPS Actual
|0.43
|0.43
|0.42
|0.20
|Revenue Estimate
|330.88M
|345.58M
|343.51M
|324.66M
|Revenue Actual
|335.19M
|329.82M
|349.54M
|328.03M
To track all earnings releases for Monro visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
