Earnings Scheduled For May 18, 2023

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Lightspeed Commerce LSPD is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $248.01 million.

• Walmart WMT is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.32 per share on revenue of $148.65 billion.

• Evogene EVGN is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $870 thousand.

• Brady BRC is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.92 per share on revenue of $342.71 million.

• Canada Goose Hldgs GOOS is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $189.96 million.

• Alibaba Group Holding BABA is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.35 per share on revenue of $30.24 billion.

• Atour Lifestyle Holdings ATAT is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• KE Holdings BEKE is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $2.56 billion.

• Canadian Solar CSIQ is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $1.71 billion.

• DouYu Intl Hldgs DOYU is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.00 per share on revenue of $200.22 million.

• United Maritime USEA is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Madison Square Garden MSGE is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $484.23 million.

• Ucloudlink Group UCL is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $17.95 million.

• Grab Hldgs GRAB is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $490.14 million.

• Bath & Body Works BBWI is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $1.40 billion.

• Eltek ELTK is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $10.50 million.

• Monro MNRO is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $313.75 million.

• Gambling.com Gr GAMB is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $25.17 million.

• Dole DOLE is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $2.19 billion.

• Despegar.com DESP is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $155.90 million.

• Eagle Materials EXP is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.28 per share on revenue of $455.38 million.

• Advanced Drainage Systems WMS is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.77 per share on revenue of $562.75 million.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Qifu Technology QFIN is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.86 per share on revenue of $560.57 million.

• Farfetch FTCH is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.42 per share on revenue of $512.72 million.

• Cavco Indus CVCO is expected to report quarterly earnings at $5.10 per share on revenue of $484.92 million.

• Ross Stores ROST is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.06 per share on revenue of $4.50 billion.

• Globant GLOB is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.27 per share on revenue of $471.73 million.

• Applied Mat AMAT is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.84 per share on revenue of $6.38 billion.

• DXC Technology DXC is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.03 per share on revenue of $3.62 billion.

• Alvotech ALVO is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• ClearSign Technologies CLIR is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $600 thousand.

• Flowers Foods FLO is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $1.55 billion.

