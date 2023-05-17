- Dynatrace, Inc DT reported fourth-quarter FY23 revenue growth of 27% year-on-year to $314.48 million (CC), beating the consensus of $304.96 million.
- Adjusted ARR increased 29% Y/Y. Revenues from Subscription rose 28% Y/Y to $293 million (CC).
- Margins: The non-GAAP operating margin expanded by 200 basis points to 25%.
- Non-GAAP EPS of $0.31 beat the consensus of $0.22.
- Dynatrace generated $114.5 million in free cash flow during the quarter. It held $555.3 million in cash and equivalents.
- Outlook: Dynatrace sees Q1 FY24 revenue of $325 million- $328 million (consensus $319.24 million).
- Dynatrace sees non-GAAP EPS of $0.22 (consensus $0.22).
- For FY24, Dynatrace expects revenue of $1.388 billion - $1.406 billion, above the consensus of $1.360 billion.
- Dynatrace expects non-GAAP EPS of $0.98 - $1.02 versus the consensus of $0.99.
- Price Action: DT shares traded higher by 7.46% at $50.30 premarket on the last check Wednesday.
