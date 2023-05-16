Sea Shares Tumble After Earnings: Here's Why

by

Sea Limited SE shares are trading lower Tuesday after it disclosed disappointing First-quarter results. The Alibaba Group Holding Limited BABA rival reported first-quarter FY23 revenue growth of 4.9% year-on-year to $3.04 billion, missing the consensus of $3.06 billion.

Average bookings per user were $0.9 versus $1.1 a quarter ago.

E-commerce and other services revenue increased 36.3% Y/Y to $2.1 billion. Adjusted EBITDA for Shopee overall was $207.7 million versus $(742.8) million a year back.

Digital Financial Services revenue grew 75% Y/Y to $412.8 million.

revenue grew 75% Y/Y to $412.8 million. Adjusted EPS of $0.35 missed the consensus of $0.39. Sea Ltd held $7.2 billion in cash and equivalents.

The company booked a goodwill impairment of $117.9 million associated with its prior acquisition.

Price Action: SE shares traded lower by 17.46% at $72.76 on the last check Tuesday.

