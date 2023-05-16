ñol


Sea Shares Tumble After Earnings: Here's Why

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
May 16, 2023 12:46 PM | 1 min read
  • Sea Limited SE shares are trading lower Tuesday after it disclosed disappointing First-quarter results. The Alibaba Group Holding Limited BABA rival reported first-quarter FY23 revenue growth of 4.9% year-on-year to $3.04 billion, missing the consensus of $3.06 billion.
  • Digital Entertainment revenue decreased 52.5% Y/Y to $539.69 million, and bookings were $462.3 million versus $543.6 million a year ago. The segment-adjusted EBITDA was $230.1 million, compared to $258.2 million a year ago.
  • Quarterly active users were 491.6 million, compared to 485.5 million for the previous quarter.
  • Average bookings per user were $0.9 versus $1.1 a quarter ago.
  • E-commerce and other services revenue increased 36.3% Y/Y to $2.1 billion. Adjusted EBITDA for Shopee overall was $207.7 million versus $(742.8) million a year back.
  • Marketplace revenue grew 45.5% Y/Y. 
  • Digital Financial Services revenue grew 75% Y/Y to $412.8 million.
  • Adjusted EPS of $0.35 missed the consensus of $0.39. Sea Ltd held $7.2 billion in cash and equivalents.
  • The company booked a goodwill impairment of $117.9 million associated with its prior acquisition.
  • Price Action: SE shares traded lower by 17.46% at $72.76 on the last check Tuesday.

