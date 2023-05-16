Recap: Paysafe Q1 Earnings

Paysafe PSFE reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at 06:55 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Paysafe beat estimated earnings by 5500.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.54 versus an estimate of $-0.01.

Revenue was up $20.18 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.44 which was followed by a 8.99% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Paysafe's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2022 Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 EPS Estimate 0.10 0 0.24 0.12 EPS Actual 0.54 0 0.60 0.96 Revenue Estimate 376.11M 352.97M 375.52M 371.66M Revenue Actual 383.57M 365.99M 378.91M 367.67M

