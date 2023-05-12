ñol


HilleVax: Q1 Earnings Insights

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 12, 2023 5:10 PM | 1 min read

HilleVax HLVX reported its Q1 earnings results on Friday, May 12, 2023 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

HilleVax beat estimated earnings by 24.47%, reporting an EPS of $-0.71 versus an estimate of $-0.94.

Revenue was down $0 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.9 which was followed by a 3.1% drop in the share price the next day.

Listen to the earnings announcement yourself by clicking here.

To track all earnings releases for HilleVax visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

