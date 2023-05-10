Catalyst Pharmaceuticals: Q1 Earnings Insights

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals CPRX reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 04:07 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals beat estimated earnings by 28.12%, reporting an EPS of $0.41 versus an estimate of $0.32.

Revenue was up $42.28 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.1 which was followed by a 9.83% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Catalyst Pharmaceuticals's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2022 Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 EPS Estimate 0.21 0.19 0.17 0.14 EPS Actual 0.31 0.26 0.28 0.12 Revenue Estimate 58.09M 53.62M 49.21M 42.75M Revenue Actual 60.76M 57.24M 53.11M 43.09M

To track all earnings releases for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.