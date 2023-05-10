Xos: Q1 Earnings Insights

Xos XOS reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Xos missed estimated earnings by 16.67%, reporting an EPS of $-0.14 versus an estimate of $-0.12.

Revenue was down $2.33 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 0.92% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Xos's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2022 Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 EPS Estimate -0.14 -0.14 -0.14 -0.11 EPS Actual -0.10 -0.14 -0.06 -0.11 Revenue Estimate 12.32M 10.31M 10.04M 5.28M Revenue Actual 8.57M 11.01M 9.77M 7.03M

To track all earnings releases for Xos visit their earnings calendar here.

