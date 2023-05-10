Xos: Q1 Earnings Insights

Xos XOS reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Xos missed estimated earnings by 16.67%, reporting an EPS of $-0.14 versus an estimate of $-0.12.
Revenue was down $2.33 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 0.92% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Xos's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2022
|Q3 2022
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|EPS Estimate
|-0.14
|-0.14
|-0.14
|-0.11
|EPS Actual
|-0.10
|-0.14
|-0.06
|-0.11
|Revenue Estimate
|12.32M
|10.31M
|10.04M
|5.28M
|Revenue Actual
|8.57M
|11.01M
|9.77M
|7.03M
To track all earnings releases for Xos visit their earnings calendar here.
