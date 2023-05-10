ñol


Valvoline's Q2 Results Highlight Sales Increase, Stock Surges Higher

by Nabaparna Bhattacharya, Benzinga Editor
May 10, 2023 12:02 PM | 1 min read
  • Valvoline Inc VVV reported second-quarter FY23 sales growth of 16% year-on-year to $344.50 million, marginally beating the analyst consensus of $344.36 million.
  • The automotive services provider registered an adjusted EPS of $0.23, missing the analyst consensus of $0.28.
  • System-wide SSS increased 13.5% Y/Y.
  • Gross profit climbed 18.1% to $126.7 million, with a profit margin of 36.8%.
  • Operating income for the quarter jumped 53% to $61.2 million, with a margin of 17.8%.
  • At quarter end, Cash and cash equivalents balance was $2.3 billion, with $8.3 million of interest income earned on net proceeds from the sale of Global Products.
  • "As we approach the summer travel season, our stores are well staffed and prepared to continue driving growth in the back half of the year," said CEO Sam Mitchell.
  • Outlook: Valvoline reiterated its FY23 outlook. Valvoline sees FY23 System-wide SSS growth of 8% - 12%.
  • The company expects FY23 revenue of $1.4 billion - $1.5 billion (consensus at $1.43 billion) and adjusted EBITDA of $370 million - $390 million.
  • Price Action: VVV shares are trading higher by 12.5% at $38.57 on the last check Wednesday.

Photo: Shutterstock

 

