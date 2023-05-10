ñol


Recap: Melco Resorts and Enter Q1 Earnings

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 10, 2023 8:55 AM | 1 min read

Melco Resorts and Enter MLCO reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 08:15 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Melco Resorts and Enter beat estimated earnings by 55.16%, reporting an EPS of $-0.139 versus an estimate of $-0.31.

Revenue was up $241.53 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.32 which was followed by a 0.95% increase in the share price the next day.

To track all earnings releases for Melco Resorts and Enter visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: EarningsBZI-Recaps

