Recap: Melco Resorts and Enter Q1 Earnings

Melco Resorts and Enter MLCO reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 08:15 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Melco Resorts and Enter beat estimated earnings by 55.16%, reporting an EPS of $-0.139 versus an estimate of $-0.31.

Revenue was up $241.53 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.32 which was followed by a 0.95% increase in the share price the next day.

