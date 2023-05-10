ñol


Markets Do Not Expect Much Out Of Alibaba, Other Chinese Big Tech's Quarterly Earnings

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
May 10, 2023 8:56 AM | 1 min read
  • China's post-Covid recovery is losing steam, reducing the expectancies of a boost in Chinese tech shares from earnings.
  • JD.com Inc JD will kick off the season on Thursday with flat revenue growth likely for the first quarter, marking its slowest pace on record, Bloomberg reports.
  • Next week, Alibaba Group Holding Limited BABA will likely report revenue that grew less than 3%. Also, Tencent Holdings Ltd's TCEHY sales may still lag the double-digit pace of the past, according to analyst estimates.
  • The lackluster expectations led to traders snapping bearish bets in the options market, as per Bloomberg.
  • Tech stocks have worsened since their January peak as China's consumption-led rebound failed to beat expectations. The sector faces headwinds from growing U.S.-China tensions and high global interest rates. 
  • A return of risk appetite and material upgrades in earnings outlook for the companies are needed to spark the next leg of China's tech rally, Bloomberg analyst Robert Lea opined.
  • Others cautioned against the market's momentum shifted away from tech into more popular trades, including a recent frenzy on financial shares thanks to its links to the government.
  • Price Action: BABA shares traded higher by 0.10% at $82.30 premarket on the last check Wednesday.

