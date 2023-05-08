$1000 Invested In This Stock 20 Years Ago Would Be Worth $13,000 Today

Brookfield BN has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 5.97% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 13.58%. Currently, Brookfield has a market capitalization of $49.42 billion.

Buying $1000 In BN: If an investor had bought $1000 of BN stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $12,604.98 today based on a price of $31.55 for BN at the time of writing.

Brookfield's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

