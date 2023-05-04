Papa John's Q1 Earnings Miss Estimates Reflecting Flat North America Comps, Economic Pressure In UK

by

Papa John's International, Inc. PZZA reported a Q1 2023 revenue decline of 3% Y/Y to $527 million, missing the consensus of $533.7 million.

Adjusted EPS of $0.68 misses the Street view of $0.69.

Total comparable sales fell 1.3% versus 1.6% growth in the prior year. Comparable sales declined 5.8% in International restaurants and were flat in North America.

Total global system-wide restaurant sales growth was 2.0% (vs. 5.3% a year ago).

Adjusted operating income for the quarter declined to $39.2 million from $45.2 million in the prior year.

The company held $46.7 million in cash and equivalents as of March 31, 2023. It generated an operating cash flow of $40.8 million for the year with a free cash flow of $22.4 million.

Papa John's opened 27 net units in the quarter.

The company bought back shares worth $209.6 million in Q1.

On April 25, 2023, the company declared Q2 dividend of $0.42 per share, paid on May 26, 2023, to stockholders of record on May 15, 2023.

Outlook : The company continues to expect 270 to 310 net new units in 2023 and reiterated its long-term target of 1,400 to 1,800 net new units from 2022 to 2025.

Price Action: PZZA shares are trading higher by 3.83% at $78.16 on the last check Thursday.

