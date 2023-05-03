ñol


Dentsply Sirona Revises 2023 Guidance On Strong Q1 Earnings

by Lekha Gupta, Benzinga Editor
May 3, 2023 12:30 PM | 1 min read
  • Dentsply Sirona Inc XRAY reported Q1 2023 adjusted EPS of $0.39 (-27.8% Y/Y), beating the consensus of $0.34.
  • Net sales of $978 million rose 0.9% Y/Y (organic sales increased 5.1% Y/Y), beating the consensus of $937.7 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA declined 15.6% Y/Y to $161 million, with a margin of 16.4% (vs 19.6% a year ago). 
  • Cash used in operating activities stood at $(21) million in Q1, compared to cash generated of $93 million in the prior year.
  • In Q1, the company paid dividends of $27 million and announced a $150 million accelerated share repurchase agreement.
  • Cash and equivalents stood at $318 million at end-Q1 2023.
  • 2023 Guidance: Dentsply Sirona raised the lower end of the previous revenue guidance by $50 million, representing $3.90 billion-$3.95 billion range (consensus $3.93 billion).
  • The company also raised the lower end of adjusted EPS guidance by $0.05, representing $1.85-$2.00 range (consensus of $1.89).
  • "Our first quarter results reflect a strong start to 2023 that exceeded our outlook, driven primarily by strong demand for aligners and consumables. As a result of our first quarter performance, stable patient traffic in key markets, and improving confidence in our ability to execute on strategic objectives, we are raising the low-end of our full year outlook for net sales, organic sales growth, and adjusted EPS," said Simon Campion, President and CEO. 
  • Price Action: XRAY shares traded lower by 3.40% at $40.67 on the last check Wednesday.

