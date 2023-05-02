LSB Industries: Q1 Earnings Insights

LSB Industries LXU reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 04:10 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

LSB Industries reported in-line EPS of $0.25 versus an estimate of $0.25.

Revenue was down $18.02 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.15 which was followed by a 4.86% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at LSB Industries's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2022 Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 EPS Estimate 0.75 0.13 1.06 0.81 EPS Actual 0.90 0.27 1.22 0.69 Revenue Estimate 245.65M 156.22M 270.38M 219.12M Revenue Actual 233.65M 184.27M 284.80M 198.98M

To track all earnings releases for LSB Industries visit their earnings calendar here.

