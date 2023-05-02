LSB Industries: Q1 Earnings Insights

LSB Industries LXU reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 04:10 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
LSB Industries reported in-line EPS of $0.25 versus an estimate of $0.25.
Revenue was down $18.02 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.15 which was followed by a 4.86% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at LSB Industries's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2022
|Q3 2022
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|EPS Estimate
|0.75
|0.13
|1.06
|0.81
|EPS Actual
|0.90
|0.27
|1.22
|0.69
|Revenue Estimate
|245.65M
|156.22M
|270.38M
|219.12M
|Revenue Actual
|233.65M
|184.27M
|284.80M
|198.98M
To track all earnings releases for LSB Industries visit their earnings calendar here.
