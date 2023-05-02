Recap: Select Energy Services Q1 Earnings

Select Energy Services WTTR reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 04:15 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Select Energy Services missed estimated earnings by 14.29%, reporting an EPS of $0.12 versus an estimate of $0.14.

Revenue was up $121.82 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.17 which was followed by a 10.88% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Select Energy Services's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2022 Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 EPS Estimate 0.24 0.16 0.04 -0.01 EPS Actual 0.07 0.22 0.13 0.07 Revenue Estimate 388.78M 355.99M 318.28M 272.92M Revenue Actual 381.68M 375.07M 335.90M 294.77M

Quarter Q4 2022 Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 EPS Estimate 0.24 0.16 0.04 -0.01 EPS Actual 0.07 0.22 0.13 0.07 Revenue Estimate 388.78M 355.99M 318.28M 272.92M Revenue Actual 381.68M 375.07M 335.90M 294.77M

To track all earnings releases for Select Energy Services visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.