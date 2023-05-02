Recap: Select Energy Services Q1 Earnings

Select Energy Services WTTR reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 04:15 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Select Energy Services missed estimated earnings by 14.29%, reporting an EPS of $0.12 versus an estimate of $0.14.
Revenue was up $121.82 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.17 which was followed by a 10.88% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Select Energy Services's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2022
|Q3 2022
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|EPS Estimate
|0.24
|0.16
|0.04
|-0.01
|EPS Actual
|0.07
|0.22
|0.13
|0.07
|Revenue Estimate
|388.78M
|355.99M
|318.28M
|272.92M
|Revenue Actual
|381.68M
|375.07M
|335.90M
|294.77M
