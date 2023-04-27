$1000 Invested In American Tower 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

American Tower AMT has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 3.4% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 10.75%. Currently, American Tower has a market capitalization of $95.40 billion.

Buying $1000 In AMT: If an investor had bought $1000 of AMT stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $4,688.69 today based on a price of $204.71 for AMT at the time of writing.

American Tower's Performance Over Last 15 Years

