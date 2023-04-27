Pinterest Likely To Report Lower Q1 Earnings: Here's A Look At Recent Price Target Changes By The Most Accurate Analysts

Pinterest, Inc. PINS is expected to report financial results for the first quarter after the closing bell on April 27, 2023.

Analysts expect the company to post quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share, down from year-ago earnings of $0.10 per share. The company’s revenue might come in at $592.99 million.

Pinterest shares fell 4.1% to close at $26.61 on Wednesday and added 3.1% in today’s pre-market trading session.

Credit Suisse analyst Stephen Ju maintained a Neutral rating and boosted the price target of $26 to $29 on March 30, 2023. This analyst sees around 9% upside in the company’s stock and has an accuracy rate of 69%.

DA Davidson analyst Tim Forte maintained a Neutral rating and cut the price target from $24 to $23 on March 29, 2023. This analyst sees around 14% downside in the company's stock and has an accuracy rate of 79%.

UBS analyst Lloyd Walmsley upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy and raised the price target from $27 to $35 on March 27, 2023. This analyst sees around 32% upside in the company's stock and has an accuracy rate of 83%.

JP Morgan analyst Doug Anmuth maintained a Neutral rating on the stock and slashed the price target from $28 to $27 on Feb. 7, 2023. This analyst sees around 1% upside in the company's stock and has an accuracy rate of 82%.

MKM Partners analyst Rohit Kulkarni downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral with a price target of $27 on Jan. 20, 2023. This analyst sees around 1% upside in the company's stock and has an accuracy rate of 84%.

