Crude Oil Down Over 2%; General Motors Raises Profit Outlook

U.S. stocks traded lower midway through trading, with the Nasdaq Composite dropping around 100 points on Tuesday.

The Dow traded down 0.19% to 33,811.66 while the NASDAQ fell 0.87% to 11,932.83. The S&P 500, also fell, dropping, 0.66% to 4,109.56.

Leading and Lagging Sectors

Consumer staples shares rose by 0.6% on Tuesday. Meanwhile, top gainers in the sector included YanGuFang International Group Co., Ltd. YGF , up 7%, and Kimberly-Clark Corporation KMB , up 3%.

In trading on Tuesday, energy shares dipped by 2.1%.

Top Headline

General Motors Company GM reported strong first quarter results, which exceeded expectations.

GM reported first-quarter FY23 sales growth of 11.1% year-on-year to $39.98 billion, beating the consensus of $38.95 billion. Adjusted EPS of $2.21 beat the analyst consensus of $1.71.

The company raised its 2023 adjusted EPS outlook from $6.00 - $7.00 to $6.35 - $7.35 versus the consensus of $6.13.

Equities Trading UP

Virios Therapeutics, Inc. VIRI shares shot up 89% to $1.1790 after the company announced initial FDA feedback on its proposed IMC-1 Phase 3 program for the treatment of fibromyalgia. The company said the proposed program is considered acceptable based on initial FDA feedback pending review of the final chronic toxicology program results.

Shares of Baudax Bio, Inc. BXRX got a boost, shooting 36% to $2.5491 after the company announced top-line final results from its Phase 2 clinical trial of BX1000 for neuromuscular blockade in patients undergoing elective surgery.

Agrify Corporation AGFY shares were also up, gaining 67% to $0.3550 after the company announced that it will not consummate the warrant inducement transaction that Agrify had previously announced on April 19, 2023.

Equities Trading DOWN

First Republic Bank FRC shares dropped 27% to $11.72 after the company announced a decline in deposits for the first quarter and said it will reduce its workforce by 20-25%.

Shares of HomeStreet, Inc. HMST were down 32% to $11.84 following weak Q1 earnings.

Vyant Bio, Inc. VYNT was down, falling 33% to $0.3679 as the company announced voluntary Nasdaq delisting and SEC deregistration.

Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded down 2.6% to $76.75 while gold traded down 0.2% at $1,996.90.

Silver traded down 2% to $24.80 on Tuesday while copper fell 2.8% to $3.8430.

Euro zone

European shares were lower today. The eurozone’s STOXX 600 fell 0.59%, London’s FTSE 100 fell 0.46% while Spain’s IBEX 35 Index fell 1.43% The German DAX fell 0.18%, French CAC 40 fell 0.82% and Italy’s FTSE MIB Index fell 1.19%.

Producer prices in Spain dropped 1% year-over-year in March versus a revised 8% increase in February.

Asia Pacific Markets

Asian markets closed mixed on Tuesday, with Japan’s Nikkei 225 gaining 0.09%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index falling 1.71% and China’s Shanghai Composite Index declining 0.32%. India’s S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.3%.

Hong Kong’s trade deficit widened to $40.6 billion in March from $37.3 billion in the year-ago month. Year-on-year, exports declined 1.5% to $367.2 billion.

Economics

The S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller 20-city home price index rose 0.4% year-over-year in February, recording the smallest growth since 2012, and versus a 2.6% increase in January.

US house price index climbed by 0.5% from a month ago in February, the FHFA said.

Sales of new single-family houses rose 9.3% month-over-month to an annualised rate of 683,000 in March.

The Dallas Fed general business activity index for Texas' service sector rose to -14.4 in April versus -18 in March.

The Manufacturing Activity Index in the Richmond area declined to -10 in April compared to previous month’s reading of -5.

