US Stocks Edge Higher; Coca-Cola Posts Upbeat Results

U.S. stocks traded slightly higher this morning, with the Dow Jones gaining around 30 points on Monday.

Following the market opening Monday, the Dow traded up 0.10% to 33,843.10 while the NASDAQ rose 0.18% to 12,095.97. The S&P 500, also rose, gaining, 0.16% to 4,140.12.

Leading and Lagging Sectors

Energy shares rose by 0.8% on Monday. Meanwhile, top gainers in the sector included DHT Holdings, Inc. DHT, up 7%, and Teekay Tankers Ltd. TNK, up 8%.

In trading on Monday, real estae shares dipped by 0.5%.

Top Headline

The Coca-Cola Company KO reported better-than-expected Q1 results.

Coca-Cola reported first-quarter FY23 sales growth of 5% year-on-year to $10.98 billion, beating the consensus of $10.80 billion. Adjusted EPS of $0.68 beat the analyst consensus of $0.64.

Coca-Cola continues to see FY23 organic revenue growth of 7%-8%, comparable currency neutral EPS growth of 7%-9% and comparable EPS growth of 4%-5% versus $2.48 in 2022.

Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded down 0.3% to $77.66 while gold traded down 0.2% at $1,986.80

Silver traded down 0.3% to $24.995 on Monday while copper fell 0.4% to $3.9625.

Euro zone

European shares were mostly higher today. The eurozone’s STOXX 600 rose 0.1%, London’s FTSE 100 rose 0.1% while Spain’s IBEX 35 Index rose 0.1%. The German DAX rose 0.2%, French CAC 40 rose 0.1% and Italy’s FTSE MIB Index fell 0.7%.

The Ifo Business Climate indicator for Germany increased by 0.4 points from a month ago to 93.6 in April.

Asia Pacific Markets

Asian markets closed mostly lower on Monday, with Japan’s Nikkei 225 gaining 0.10%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index falling 0.58% and China’s Shanghai Composite Index declining 0.78%. India’s S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.5%.

Hong Kong’s unemployment rate fell to 3.1% in the three months ending March 2023, compared to 3.3% in the prior period.

Economics

The Chicago Fed National Activity Index came in unchanged at -0.19 in March, but down from market expectations of -0.02.

COVID-19 Update

