US Stocks Edge Higher; Coca-Cola Posts Upbeat Results

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
April 24, 2023 10:05 AM | 3 min read
U.S. stocks traded slightly higher this morning, with the Dow Jones gaining around 30 points on Monday.

Following the market opening Monday, the Dow traded up 0.10% to 33,843.10 while the NASDAQ rose 0.18% to 12,095.97. The S&P 500, also rose, gaining, 0.16% to 4,140.12.

Leading and Lagging Sectors

Energy shares rose by 0.8% on Monday. Meanwhile, top gainers in the sector included DHT Holdings, Inc. DHT, up 7%, and Teekay Tankers Ltd. TNK, up 8%.

In trading on Monday, real estae shares dipped by 0.5%.

 

Top Headline

The Coca-Cola Company KO reported better-than-expected Q1 results.

Coca-Cola reported first-quarter FY23 sales growth of 5% year-on-year to $10.98 billion, beating the consensus of $10.80 billion. Adjusted EPS of $0.68 beat the analyst consensus of $0.64.

Coca-Cola continues to see FY23 organic revenue growth of 7%-8%, comparable currency neutral EPS growth of 7%-9% and comparable EPS growth of 4%-5% versus $2.48 in 2022.

 

Equities Trading UP

 

Equities Trading DOWN

Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded down 0.3% to $77.66 while gold traded down 0.2% at $1,986.80

Silver traded down 0.3% to $24.995 on Monday while copper fell 0.4% to $3.9625.

 

Euro zone

European shares were mostly higher today. The eurozone’s STOXX 600 rose 0.1%, London’s FTSE 100 rose 0.1% while Spain’s IBEX 35 Index rose 0.1%. The German DAX rose 0.2%, French CAC 40 rose 0.1% and Italy’s FTSE MIB Index fell 0.7%.

The Ifo Business Climate indicator for Germany increased by 0.4 points from a month ago to 93.6 in April.

 

Asia Pacific Markets

Asian markets closed mostly lower on Monday, with Japan’s Nikkei 225 gaining 0.10%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index falling 0.58% and China’s Shanghai Composite Index declining 0.78%. India’s S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.5%.

Hong Kong’s unemployment rate fell to 3.1% in the three months ending March 2023, compared to 3.3% in the prior period.

 

Economics

The Chicago Fed National Activity Index came in unchanged at -0.19 in March, but down from market expectations of -0.02.

COVID-19 Update

The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 106,578,050 cases with around 1,159,300 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 44,891,980 cases and 531,320 deaths, while France reported over 39,950,20 COVID-19 cases with 166,280 deaths. In total, there were at least 686,514,230 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 6,859,830 deaths.

