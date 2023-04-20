Recap: PPG Indus Q1 Earnings

PPG Indus PPG reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 20, 2023 at 04:10 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

PPG Indus beat estimated earnings by 18.95%, reporting an EPS of $1.82 versus an estimate of $1.53.

Revenue was up $72.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.09 which was followed by a 5.99% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at PPG Indus's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2022 Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 EPS Estimate 1.13 1.83 1.78 1.12 EPS Actual 1.22 1.66 1.81 1.37 Revenue Estimate 4.10B 4.57B 4.67B 4.24B Revenue Actual 4.18B 4.47B 4.69B 4.31B

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

PPG Indus management provided guidance for FY 2023, expecting earnings between $6.95 and $7.25 per share.

