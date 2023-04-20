Recap: PPG Indus Q1 Earnings

PPG Indus PPG reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 20, 2023 at 04:10 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
PPG Indus beat estimated earnings by 18.95%, reporting an EPS of $1.82 versus an estimate of $1.53.
Revenue was up $72.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.09 which was followed by a 5.99% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at PPG Indus's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2022
|Q3 2022
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|EPS Estimate
|1.13
|1.83
|1.78
|1.12
|EPS Actual
|1.22
|1.66
|1.81
|1.37
|Revenue Estimate
|4.10B
|4.57B
|4.67B
|4.24B
|Revenue Actual
|4.18B
|4.47B
|4.69B
|4.31B
|Quarter
|Q4 2022
|Q3 2022
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|EPS Estimate
|1.13
|1.83
|1.78
|1.12
|EPS Actual
|1.22
|1.66
|1.81
|1.37
|Revenue Estimate
|4.10B
|4.57B
|4.67B
|4.24B
|Revenue Actual
|4.18B
|4.47B
|4.69B
|4.31B
New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).
Guidance
PPG Indus management provided guidance for FY 2023, expecting earnings between $6.95 and $7.25 per share.
To track all earnings releases for PPG Indus visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.