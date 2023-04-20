Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning West Pharmaceutical Servs Stock In The Last 5 Years

West Pharmaceutical Servs WST has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 22.1% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 31.5%. Currently, West Pharmaceutical Servs has a market capitalization of $26.87 billion.

Buying $1000 In WST: If an investor had bought $1000 of WST stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $3,933.15 today based on a price of $361.85 for WST at the time of writing.

West Pharmaceutical Servs's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.