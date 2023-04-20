Fear & Greed Index Remains In 'Greed' Zone Following Earnings Reports

The CNN Money Fear and Greed index remained in the "Greed" zone on Wednesday.

U.S stocks closed mostly lower on Wednesday as investors assessed earnings reports from companies including Netflix, Inc. NFLX and Morgan Stanley MS.

Netflix, Inc. NFLX shares dropped 3.2% on Wednesday after the company reported mixed Q1 financial results and issued weak Q2 guidance. Morgan Stanley MS shares edged higher after reporting upbeat quarterly results.

The Dow Jones closed lower by around 80 points to 33,897.01 on Wednesday. The S&P 500 slipped 0.01% at 4,154.52, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 0.03% to settle at 12,157.23 during the session.

Investors are awaiting earnings results from AT&T Inc. T, American Express Company AXP and Philip Morris International Inc. PM today.

At a current reading of 68.0, the index remained in the "Greed" zone, versus a previous reading of 68.0

What is CNN Business Fear & Greed Index?

The Fear & Greed Index is a measure of the current market sentiment. It is based on the premise that higher fear exerts pressure on stock prices, while higher greed has the opposite effect. The index is calculated based on seven equal-weighted indicators. The index ranges from 0 to 100, where 0 represents maximum fear and 100 signals maximum greediness.

