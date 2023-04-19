Synovus Finl: Q1 Earnings Insights

Synovus Finl SNV reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 19, 2023 at 05:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Synovus Finl beat estimated earnings by 9.02%, reporting an EPS of $1.33 versus an estimate of $1.22.

Revenue was up $116.30 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 1.86% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Synovus Finl's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2022 Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 EPS Estimate 1.36 1.28 1.10 1.01 EPS Actual 1.35 1.34 1.17 1.08 Revenue Estimate 601.48M 571.75M 521.03M 499.11M Revenue Actual 603.78M 582.22M 522.65M 497.58M

