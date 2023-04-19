If You Invested $100 In This Stock 5 Years Ago, You Would Have $200 Today

Lennar LEN has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 5.8% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 15.3%. Currently, Lennar has a market capitalization of $31.53 billion.

Buying $100 In LEN: If an investor had bought $100 of LEN stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $200.20 today based on a price of $108.95 for LEN at the time of writing.

Lennar's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.