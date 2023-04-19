ñol


Why New Oriental Education Shares Are Surging Today

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
April 19, 2023 6:39 AM | 1 min read
  • New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc EDU shares are up Wednesday premarket following Street-beating third-quarter results and robust fourth-quarter topline guidance.
  • EDU reported third-quarter FY23 sales growth of 22.8% year-on-year to $754.15 million, beating the consensus of $718.40 million.
  • Operating costs and expenses decreased 9% Y/Y to $687.7 million.
  • Operating margin for the quarter was 8.8%, compared to (23.0)% in the same period of the prior fiscal year. Operating income for the quarter was $66.5 million.
  • The company held $1.3 billion in cash and equivalents as of Feb. 28, 2023. Net cash provided by operating activities for the three months totaled $190.5 million for Q3.
  • The total number of schools and learning centers was 712 as of Feb. 28, 2023, 15.9% decrease Y/Y.
  • Adjusted earnings per ADS of $0.56 beat the analyst consensus of $0.33.
  • As of Apr. 18, 2023, the company repurchased an aggregate of approximately 5.1 million ADSs for about $157.6 million from the open market.
  • Outlook: New Oriental sees Q4 total net revenues of $801.8 million - $822.7 million (consensus $661.67 million), a 53% - 57% increase Y/Y.
  • Price Action: EDU shares are trading higher by 6.18% at $41.60 in premarket on the last check Wednesday.

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

