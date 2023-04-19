Netflix Inc. NFLX users worried about password sharing crackdowns and angry about the recent debacle of the “Love is Blind” live reunion, we have some answers for you — straight from the horse’s mouth.

What Happened: While reporting its first-quarter financial results after market close Tuesday, Netflix’s co-CEOs shared some highlights of this quarter — and it started with a highly-anticipated password-sharing crackdown.

What’s Going On With Password Sharing Crackdown?

So, good news first. Netflix users in the U.S. can continue sharing their passwords for a few more months since the streaming giant has delayed its crackdown on password sharing until sometime before July.

Netflix co-CEO Greg Peters said that the streaming giant would “launch this new improved version broadly,” including in the U.S. in the year’s second quarter.

Earlier, Netflix said it would be taking stricter action against password sharing by the end of Q1 2023. In February, the company implemented new anti-password sharing policies in countries like Canada, New Zealand, Portugal and Spain.

Netflix has now revealed that the paid-sharing strategy has been successful in these four countries.

During the latest earnings call, Peters said that delaying the launch of paid sharing would enable the company to ensure users can still access its services when traveling outside their primary households.

What Happened With The Live Reunion Episode?

Peters also spoke about the outage Netflix users faced on Sunday when the “Love is Blind” reunion episode was supposed to live-stream.

He stated, “Just to be clear from a technical perspective, we have got the infrastructure, we had just a bug that we introduced actually when we implemented some changes to try and improve live streaming performance after the last live broadcast, Chris Rock in March.”

Our Content ‘Sometimes Sounds Like A Laundry List’

During the earnings call, Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos said they win over different sharers — especially users in price-sensitive markets — and grow the ad plan by having content people cannot live without.

He said, “Our content, it sometimes sounds like a laundry list is, it’s a long list that really illustrates how hard this is to do.”

