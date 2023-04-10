ñol


çais
%
%
%
%
%
%

Why Greenbrier Shares Are Gaining Today

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
April 10, 2023 7:59 AM | 1 min read
Why Greenbrier Shares Are Gaining Today
  • Greenbrier Companies Inc GBX reported second-quarter FY23 sales growth of 64% year-on-year, to $1.12 billion, beating the consensus of $782.27 million.
  • Selling and administrative expense rose 7.8% to $59 million. Operating margin was 6%, and operating income for the quarter jumped 167.5% to $67.4 million.
  • The company held $399.6 million in cash and equivalents as of Feb. 28, 2023.
  • The board of directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.27 per share, payable on May 16, 2023, to shareholders of record as of Apr. 25, 2023.
  • Adjusted EPS of $0.99 beat the analyst consensus of $0.36.
  • Outlook: Greenbrier sees FY23 revenue of $3.4 billion - $3.7 billion (prior view $3.2 billion – $3.6 billion), with a consensus of $3.41 billion.
  • The company expects FY23 deliveries of 23,000 – 25,000 units (prior view 22,000 – 24,000 units).
  • Price Action: GBX shares are trading higher by 7.61% at $32.51 in premarket on the last check Monday.

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: EarningsNewsGuidanceSmall CapMoversGeneralBriefspremarket tradingwhy it's moving

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2023 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved