Carnival, BioNTech And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Monday

With US futures trading mixed this morning on Monday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Wall Street expects Carnival Corporation CCL to post a quarterly loss at $0.61 per share on revenue of $4.33 billion before the opening bell. Carnival shares rose 0.7% to $9.29 in after-hours trading.

to post a quarterly loss at $0.61 per share on revenue of $4.33 billion before the opening bell. Carnival shares rose 0.7% to $9.29 in after-hours trading. Berkshire Grey, Inc. BGRY entered into definitive merger agreement with SoftBank Group for a go-private transaction. Berkshire Grey shares jumped 18.4% to $1.35 in the after-hours trading session.

entered into definitive merger agreement with SoftBank Group for a go-private transaction. Berkshire Grey shares jumped 18.4% to $1.35 in the after-hours trading session. Analysts are expecting BioNTech SE BNTX to have earned 8.91 per share on revenue of $4.39 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the markets open. BioNTech shares fell 0.2% to $128.00 in after-hours trading.

Motorsport Games Inc. MSGM posted downbeat results for its fourth quarter on Friday. Motorsport Games shares dropped 7.5% to $6.19 in the after-hours trading session.

posted downbeat results for its fourth quarter on Friday. Motorsport Games shares dropped 7.5% to $6.19 in the after-hours trading session. Analysts expect PVH Corp. PVH to post quarterly earnings at $1.67 per share on revenue of $2.36 million after the closing bell. PVH shares rose 0.7% to $73.27 in after-hours trading.

