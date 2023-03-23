Investor Fear Increases Following Fed's Rate Hike

The CNN Money Fear and Greed index showed some increase in the fear level among U.S. investors.

US stocks tumbled on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve raised rates another 0.25%, marking its ninth straight rate increase.

Shares of regional banks moved lower on Wednesday, with the S&P Regional Bank ETF dropping over 5%.

The Dow closed lower by around 530 points to 32,030.11 on Wednesday. The S&P 500 fell 1.65% to 3,936.97, while the Nasdaq Composite lost 1.60% to settle at 11,669.96 during the session.

Investors are awaiting earnings results from Accenture plc ACN, General Mills, Inc. GIS and Darden Restaurants, Inc. DRI today.

At a current reading of 37.0, the index remained in the "Fear" zone., versus a previous reading of 38.0

What is CNN Business Fear & Greed Index?

The Fear & Greed Index is a measure of the current market sentiment. It is based on the premise that higher fear exerts pressure on stock prices, while higher greed has the opposite effect. The index is calculated based on seven equal-weighted indicators. The index ranges from 0 to 100, where 0 represents maximum fear and 100 signals maximum greediness.

