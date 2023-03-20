ñol


Why PDD Holdings Shares Are Plunging Today

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
March 20, 2023 8:13 AM | 1 min read
  • PDD Holdings Inc. PDD, which owns and operates a portfolio of businesses, including Pinduoduo and Temu, reported fourth-quarter FY22 sales growth of 46% year-on-year to $5.77 billion, missing the consensus of $5.95 billion.
  • Revenues from online marketing services and others rose 38% Y/Y to $4.489 billion.
  • Revenues from transaction services jumped 86% Y/Y to $1.275 billion.
  • Revenues from merchandise sales declined 29% Y/Y to $8.4 million.
  • PDD posted a non-GAAP operating profit of $1.681 billion, up 38% Y/Y.
  • Non-GAAP earnings per ADS of $1.21 matched the consensus estimate.
  • PDD held $21.7 billion in cash and equivalents and generated $3.849 billion in operating cash flow.
  • "We will further step up our investments in technology to drive sustainable growth of our company," said Jun Liu, VP of Finance of PDD Holdings.
  • Price Action: PDD shares traded lower by 13.31% at $79.70 in the premarket on the last check Monday.

