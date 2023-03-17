XPeng Likely To Report Wider Q4 Loss, Here's A Look At Recent Price Target Changes By Analysts

XPeng Inc. XPEV is expected to report its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2022 unaudited financial results before the opening bell on March 17, 2023.

Analysts expect the company to post a quarterly loss at $0.36 per share, higher than the loss of $0.22 per share in the year-ago period. The company’s revenue might come in at $834.05 million.

XPeng shares gained 2.8% to close at $8.33 on Thursday, and added 1.3% in after-hours trading.

Let’s have a look at how analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

Daiwa Capital analyst Kelvin Lau downgraded the stock from Buy to Sell and cut the price target from $13 to $8 on Dec. 14, 2022. This analyst sees around 4% downside in the company’s stock and has an accuracy rate of 54%.

