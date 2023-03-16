Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning ICICI Bank Stock In The Last 5 Years

ICICI Bank IBN has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 9.37% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 17.26%. Currently, ICICI Bank has a market capitalization of $70.30 billion.

Buying $100 In IBN: If an investor had bought $100 of IBN stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $222.90 today based on a price of $20.14 for IBN at the time of writing.

ICICI Bank's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

